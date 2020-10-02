Disappointment for Charleroi, joy for Standard

Despite having plenty of chances in front of goal, Sporting Charleroi and 12 minutes against 10 men after Poznan’s Satka was sent off on 78 minutes, Sporting Charleroi ended their match as losers.

Both Lech Poznan’s goals can in the first half with Ramirez putting the Poles a goal up on 35 minutes. Lech Poznan went 2 goals up 7 minutes later. Sporting Charleroi’s 57th minute goal from Mamadou Fall proved to be insufficient for them to salvage anything from the game. The Zebras’ European dreams are over for another season.