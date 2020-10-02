Disappointment for Charleroi, joy for Standard
The current league-leaders in Belgian First Division Sporting Charleroi won’t be joining AA Gent, Royal Antwerp FC and AA Gent in the group stage of this season’s UEFA Europa League. Charleroi were beaten 1-2 at home by the Polish side Lech Poznan. It was a very different story for the other Belgian side playing a group stage qualifier on Thursday evening. Standard de Liège enjoyed a 3-1 win against the Hungarian side MOL Fehérvár FC.
Despite having plenty of chances in front of goal, Sporting Charleroi and 12 minutes against 10 men after Poznan’s Satka was sent off on 78 minutes, Sporting Charleroi ended their match as losers.
Both Lech Poznan’s goals can in the first half with Ramirez putting the Poles a goal up on 35 minutes. Lech Poznan went 2 goals up 7 minutes later. Sporting Charleroi’s 57th minute goal from Mamadou Fall proved to be insufficient for them to salvage anything from the game. The Zebras’ European dreams are over for another season.
Second half goals see Standard through
Despite ending the first half a goal down. Standard de Liège have made it through to the group stage of this season’s UEFA Europa League thanks to three second half goals, two of which penalties. MOL Fehérvár FC took the lead on 11 minutes through Nikolic.
In the second half Gavory equalised for Standard on 52 minutes. Standard took the lead on 78 minutes through an Amallah penalty. Amallah scored a second time from the penalty spot on 86 minutes to make for a final score of 3-1 to Standard.