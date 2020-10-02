King Albert II’s love child now officially a Princess
The artist Delphine Boël has won a court battle to be given the same rights as the former Belgian monarch King Albert II’s other children. 52-year-old Ms Boël is the love child from a long running affair between the then Prince Albert and Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps. After years of legal proceedings King Albert finally admitted that he is Ms Boël’s father in January of this year. Now Delphine Boël has won the right to be called “Princess of Belgium”.
The rumours that the man that was then King had a child from an extra-marital relationship first surfaced in 1999. Delphine Boël first stated publicly on the record that she was the daughter of Belgium’s then Head of State in a 2005 interview. Court proceeding were initiated after King Albert’s abdication in 2013.
Delphine Boël’s barrister Marc Uyttendaele to journalists that his client is ‘delighted” with the court’s decision.
"A judicial victory will never replace a father's love, but it does offer a sense of justice Many more children who have gone through similar ordeals may be able to find the strength to face them", Mr Uyttendaele added.
The ruling means that Delphine Boël and her two children can now hold the surname of her father, Saxe-Cobourg.
It also means that after King Albert's death Ms Boël will be entitled to receive an inheritance, along Prince Laurent, Princess Astrid and King Filip, King Albert’s three other children.
However, despite now being able to call herself a princess Delphine Boël won’t receive any royal endowment.