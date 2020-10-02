Night sleeper train that links Brussels to Munich and Innsbruck to be scrapped in December

The service to Innsbruck and Munich is in fact part of the Austrian rail company ­ÖBB’s Night Jet service. The train leaves Brussels as one train and is split in the German city of Nuremburg part of it continues to the Austrian capital Vienna, while the other part goes on to Innsbruck via Munich.

From December the part of the train bound for these two destinations we set off from the Dutch city of Amsterdam rather than from Brussels. This means that Brussels will no longer have a direct rail service to Austria’s Alpine ski resorts.

However, the Austrian rail company’s spokesman Bernhard Rieder told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that those wishing to travel on the night train to Munich or Innsbruck will be able to change at Cologne. ÖBB says that from when the changes come into effect on 13 December there will be more direct services between Brussels and Vienna. However, the company won’t be any more specific at this stage.