P&O to end ferry service between Zeebrugge and Hull

A big fall in passenger numbers due to the coronavirus crisis is given as the reason for P&O Ferries' decision to scrap the service. The Zeebrugge port authorities will meet with P&O on Monday to discuss the company’s decision to end its passenger ferry service from Zeebrugge after 48 years.

The Chairman of the Port Authority and Mayor of Bruges Dirk De fauw (Christian democrat) told the daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws “We need to find another partner, because this link is too important for the region”. P&O has yet to set a date for the service’s closure.

Ferries have been operating between Zeebrugge and Hull since 1972. The crossing is overnight allowing passengers to get some sleep before travelling on to their destination. Many Belgians that wished to visit the north of England or Scotland without having to face a long drive on often highly congested roads from the Kent ports have used the service over the years.

Similarly, the service was popularly among people from the north of England and Scotland that wanted to travel to the continent.

Around 140 jobs are at risk as a result of P&O’s decision to scrap the service.