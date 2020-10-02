Rangers and Tottenham among Belgian clubs' Europa League group stage opponents

AA Gent was the only Belgian club that went into the draw as head of group and as such enjoyed protection from being drawn against any real big names. Nevertheless, the Buffaloes will still face stiff opposition in the group stage in the shape of the Czech side Slovan Liberec and the Serbian club Red Star Belgrade. The Bundesliga side Hoffenheim will also be anything but a push over.

Standard de Liège’s group includes Glasgow Rangers and the Portuguese club Benfica. The 4th club in Standard’s group is Lech Poznan, the Polish side that beat Sporting Charleroi in Thursday evening’s qualifier for the group stage.

Last season’s Belgian Cup winners Royal Antwerp FC will face English Premier League opposition in the form of Tottenham Hotspur. The match will see Spurs’ Toby Alderweireld return to his home city to take on the Great Old. Antwerp’s other group stage opponents are the Bulgarian club Ludogorets and the Austrian side LASK.