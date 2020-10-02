The rise in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus continues to slow

· During the week between 22 and 28 September an average of 1,629 people per day tested positive for the virus. This is 8% more than during the week between 15 and 21 September.

· During the week between 22 and 28 September an average of 35,600 people were tested for coronavirus every day. The percentage of these that tested positive was 5.6%. This is up slightly on the number of positive results from tests carried out between 15 and 21 September.

· During the same period the average level of infection in Belgium stood at 191 cases per 100,000 population.

· During the week between 25 September and 1 October an average of 69 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital each day. On Thursday 1 October 87 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals.

· There are currently 773 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals. Of these 156 are being looked after on intensive care wards.

· The average daily death toll from COVID-19 has risen. During the week from 22 to 28 September. An average of 7 people per day died of COVID-19.