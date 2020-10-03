Antwerp start the weekend with a convincing win

Koji Miyoshi made it 2-0 to Antwerp just 3 minutes later. KV Mechelen were unable to offer much in the way of a response and the match looked pretty much done and dusted 2 minutes before half time when Dieumerci Mbokani put the Great Old 3-0 up on 43 minutes.

The second half saw Antwerp play with fire but get away with it. However, Geoffry Hairemans pulled one back for KV Mechelen on 67 minutes. The game was over for good 10 minutes later when Abdouleye Seck made it 4-1. The result gives Royal Antwerp FC 14 points from 8 games. KV Mechelen have 7 points.