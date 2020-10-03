Antwerp start the weekend with a convincing win
In what was the first of this weekend’s nine Belgian First Division games Royal Antwerp FC enjoyed a convincing 4-1 home win against KV Mechelen. Last season’s Belgian Cup Winners went a goal up after just 5 minutes of play when KV Mechelen’s Rocky Bushiri put the ball into the back of his own team’s net.
Koji Miyoshi made it 2-0 to Antwerp just 3 minutes later. KV Mechelen were unable to offer much in the way of a response and the match looked pretty much done and dusted 2 minutes before half time when Dieumerci Mbokani put the Great Old 3-0 up on 43 minutes.
The second half saw Antwerp play with fire but get away with it. However, Geoffry Hairemans pulled one back for KV Mechelen on 67 minutes. The game was over for good 10 minutes later when Abdouleye Seck made it 4-1. The result gives Royal Antwerp FC 14 points from 8 games. KV Mechelen have 7 points.