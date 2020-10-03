Coach companies to help ease capacity issues on De Lijn’s busiest bus routes from Monday

In an effort to try an ease overcrowding on some of its busiest bus routes the Flemish public transport company De Lijn has teamed up with several coach companies that will make vehicles and drivers available.

From Monday 5 October coaches will be deployed on the busiest routes. The move is not only good new for De Lijn and its passengers but also for the coach companies that have suffered greatly due to measures imposed to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Karen Van der Sype told VRT Radio 2 that the coaches will mainly be deployed on the busiest routes during the times at which children are on their way to and from school.

The extra capacity will above all be deployed in more rural areas such as The Kempen and Limburg Province. Urban areas are generally better served by regular De Lijn bus services.

A total of 121 coaches will be used. They will make an average of 250 journeys/day. The number of coaches is likely to be increase as we head towards the end of the year.

The coaches will follow the normal service bus. If that bus is (too) full, passengers will be able to get on the coach.