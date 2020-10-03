Experts uneasy about coronavirus figures: “First line care is already under pressure”

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals continues to rise sharply. The latest figures from the public health science institute Sciensano show that the number of intensive care beds taken up by COVID-19 patients has risen by half during the past week.

The Dean of the Medical Faculty at Brussels’ Dutch-Medium Free University (VUB) Dirk Devroey (photo above) is one of a number of experts that have expressed their concern about the rise in the figures relating to the coronavirus pandemic here in Belgium. Dr. Devroey wrote in a Tweet that the rise in the number of coronavirus cases means that other forms of medical care are coming under threat.

Meanwhile, the virlogist Marc Van Ranst. “You can’t say that the figures are stabilising. No, they have gone up over the past few days”.

When asked if there is cause for us to be alarmed Professor Van Ranst said “That depend on whether any new daily records are set in the coming days. That would mean that we were heading towards 3,000 new cases per day. This would put enormous pressure on first line medical carers. Tests need to be taken, explanations given, samples tested…”.

But what needs to be done? “We shouldn’t be caught napping. Stay alert is the message. With the new government we need to have a good think about possible new measures. If they come they will be tighter. You don’t need to be a genius to realise that”, Professor Van Ranst added.