Record number of positive coronavirus tests recorded on Tuesday

· During the latest 7-day period for which figures have been corelated (23 to 29 September) an average of 1,759 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is a 12% rise on the average of 1,576 people that tested positive for the virus during the period between 16 and 22 September.

· Last Tuesday (29 September) a record 2,778 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Belgium. This is the highest number of new infections ever recorded since the first cases of the virus were recorded here 7 months ago. When the first wave of the virus was at its peak in March, the highest number of positive tests was 2,336. However, it needs to be said that far more people are being tested now than was the case back then.

· The number of COVID-19 patients that are being admitted to hospital remains relatively stable at an average 68/day during the past week. This is up from an average of 65/day during the previous week.

· There are currently 620 COVID-19 patients being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these around 100 are on intensive care wards.

· Meanwhile, the average number of people that are dying from COVID-19 each day has risen to just over 8.