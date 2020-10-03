Statue of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled in Antwerp
On the 151st of the Indian politician’s birth a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled on the Bolivarplaats in front of Antwerp’s courthouse on Friday. The statue was a gift to the city by the Indian Government. Antwerp has a sizable Indian community many of whom are active in the city’s diamond trade. At the unveiling ceremony the Governor of Antwerp Province Cathy Berx (Christian democrat) said “Gandhi stands for peaceful resistance, justice and sustainability. He deserves his place here.
The decision to put the statue in front of the courthouse building was taken after consultations between the provincial and the city authorities. The Mayor of Antwerp Bart De Wever (nationalist) told VRT News “Gandhi worked as a lawyer for a long time and so a spot in front of the courthouse building is a logical place for him to come home”.
The Governor of Antwerp Province Cathy Berx is pleased with the new statue “Gandhi is a symbol for humanity in general. He stands for peaceful resistance, justice and sustainability. He has earned his place here and that he is here is highly symbolic”.
More than 4,000 Indians live in Antwerp
"And it is a strong and well-liked community that love sits fatherland”, Mr De Wever said.
Alderman Jinnih Beels (socialist), whose mother was Indian, told VRT News “This is something very special for me. That the statue now stands in the city that welcomed me after India means a lot to me. I am very proud to be here’.