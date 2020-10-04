91-year-old man dies in hit and run in Antwerp
A 91-year-old man has been killed in a hit and run in the Blancefloerlaan on Antwerp’s Left Bank. The man was hit by at car at the junction of he Blancefloerlaan and the Heer Van Bergenstraat at around 10:15 am on Sunday.
The driver of the vehicle drove off and has yet to be identified. Police are currently searching for the vehicle and its driver. The driver of a bus operated by the Flemish public transport company De Lijn spotted the pedestrian who was then lying seriously injured on the road.
The emergency services were called. Despite their efforts the man died at the scene. The Judicial Authorities have launch an investigation an accident investigation expert has been sent to the scene of Sunday morning’s accident.