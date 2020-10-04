Anderlecht beaten for the first time this season

The match ended 3-0 to Club Brugge and was RSC Anderlecht’s first league defeat of the season.

Apart from the first 15 minutes of the game, Club Brugge dominated throughout. The home side took the lead on 23 minutes through Diatta. The half ended with the home side a well-deserved goal-up.

The second half couldn’t have started worse for Anderlecht as Club Brugge were awarded a penalty three minutes in after a fowl by Lokonga. Vanaken converted on the rebound and it was 2-1. Anderlecht’s Sambi Lokonga was sent off on 71 minutes for his second bookable offence of the game.

An Amuzu goal for Anderlecht was disallowed later in the second half as his teammate Murillo was off-side. A Ruud Vormer free kick found the back of the net in the 4th minute of injury time and it was 3-0 to Club Brugge. After 8 games Club Brugge are 2nd in the league with 18 points. RSC Anderlecht are 7th with 13 points.