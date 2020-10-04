Anderlecht beaten for the first time this season
4 of this weekend’s 9 First Division games were played on Saturday. There were wins for Cercle Brugge and OH Leuven. While the games between Waasland-Beveren and KRC Genk and Sint-Truiden and KV Kortrijk ended in draws. The big game this weekend though kicked off at 1:30pm on Sunday when the League Champions Club Brugge took on their bitter rivals RSC Anderlecht.
The match ended 3-0 to Club Brugge and was RSC Anderlecht’s first league defeat of the season.
Apart from the first 15 minutes of the game, Club Brugge dominated throughout. The home side took the lead on 23 minutes through Diatta. The half ended with the home side a well-deserved goal-up.
The second half couldn’t have started worse for Anderlecht as Club Brugge were awarded a penalty three minutes in after a fowl by Lokonga. Vanaken converted on the rebound and it was 2-1. Anderlecht’s Sambi Lokonga was sent off on 71 minutes for his second bookable offence of the game.
An Amuzu goal for Anderlecht was disallowed later in the second half as his teammate Murillo was off-side. A Ruud Vormer free kick found the back of the net in the 4th minute of injury time and it was 3-0 to Club Brugge. After 8 games Club Brugge are 2nd in the league with 18 points. RSC Anderlecht are 7th with 13 points.
Saturday evening’s results
On Saturday evening newly promoted Oud Heverlee Leuven continued their strong start to the season with a 2-1 home win against Zulte Waregem. Next to bottom club Waasland-Beveren earned themselves a point thanks to a 1-1 draw against KRC Genk.
Cercle Brugge enjoyed a 1-2 win away at KAS Eupen. The final game of the evening between Sint-Truiden and KV Kortrijk was as boring as the 0-0 score would suggest