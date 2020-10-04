Code Yellow weather warning for wind in Flanders and Brussels

Maximum temperatures will reach 9°C on the High Fens in the East of Liège Province and 15°C in Flanders.

Cloud will increase on Sunday night with once again periods of rain coming in from the west. Towards the morning the weather will become drier. Minimum temperatures will fall to 4°Cin the valleys of the Ardennes and between 10°C and 11°C in Flanders. Winds will at times be strong, reaching 55km/h.

Code yellow will remain in force on Monday with KMI forecasting heavy showers of rain and a risk of thunderstorms, hail and gusts of high wind.

It will remain cloudy on Monday with showers increasing in their intensity as you head southwards. Temperatures will reach 9°C on the High Fens and 16°C in the west. Winds will reach speeds of up to 50 km/h.