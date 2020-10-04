Code Yellow weather warning for wind in Flanders and Brussels
Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) has issued a Code Yellow warning for wind across Flanders and Brussels this Sunday afternoon. Gusts are predicted to reach 70 km/h or even more. There will be cloud and showers throughout the day. However, the weather will be drier during the afternoon than it was during Sunday morning. There could even be some clear skies in south-eastern areas. Localised thunder can’t be ruled out.
Maximum temperatures will reach 9°C on the High Fens in the East of Liège Province and 15°C in Flanders.
Cloud will increase on Sunday night with once again periods of rain coming in from the west. Towards the morning the weather will become drier. Minimum temperatures will fall to 4°Cin the valleys of the Ardennes and between 10°C and 11°C in Flanders. Winds will at times be strong, reaching 55km/h.
Code yellow will remain in force on Monday with KMI forecasting heavy showers of rain and a risk of thunderstorms, hail and gusts of high wind.
It will remain cloudy on Monday with showers increasing in their intensity as you head southwards. Temperatures will reach 9°C on the High Fens and 16°C in the west. Winds will reach speeds of up to 50 km/h.