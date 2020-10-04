For the first time more than 3,000 people in Belgium test positive for coronavirus in just 1 day
According to the latest figures released by the public health science institute Sciensano the number of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus continues to rise. This is also the case with regard to hospitalisations of patients with COVID-19 and the number of people dying after having contracted the virus.
· On Wednesday 30 September more than 3,000 people tested positive for the virus for the first time. The 3,004 positive test results on Wednesday are a new daily record for Belgium, the previous record having been set on Tuesday 29 September.
· During the week between 24 and 30 September an average of 1,913 people per day tested positive for coronavirus. This is 20% up on the figures for the week from 17 to 23 September.
· The number of hospitalisation also continues to rise. Currently an average of 71 COVID-19 patients are being admitted to Belgian hospitals every day.
· On Saturday there were 818 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. 184 of these are being cared for on intensive care wards.
· The average daily death toll from the virus now stand at 8 per day.