For the first time more than 3,000 people in Belgium test positive for coronavirus in just 1 day

· On Wednesday 30 September more than 3,000 people tested positive for the virus for the first time. The 3,004 positive test results on Wednesday are a new daily record for Belgium, the previous record having been set on Tuesday 29 September.

· During the week between 24 and 30 September an average of 1,913 people per day tested positive for coronavirus. This is 20% up on the figures for the week from 17 to 23 September.

· The number of hospitalisation also continues to rise. Currently an average of 71 COVID-19 patients are being admitted to Belgian hospitals every day.

· On Saturday there were 818 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. 184 of these are being cared for on intensive care wards.

· The average daily death toll from the virus now stand at 8 per day.