Potato price plummets due to corona and a poor harvest

The price farmers have been able to get for their potatoes from the food processing and hospitality industries has been low for some time. This is mainly due to the effect of the lockdown.

The lockdown saw restaurants and bars close for just over 12 weeks and few if any events have been organised since mid-March . This has resulted in a huge drop in demand for frozen chips and companies that process potatoes have been left with surplus stock.

Although demand has started to rise again it is nowhere near what it was prior to the crisis. The international trade federation that represents Belgian potato farmers predicts that prices will remain at the current low level until the end of the year. Currently the price farmers can get for their potatoes is 66% lower than it was last year.