Big wins for AA Gent and KVO, Standard win Walloon derby
A further three Belgian First Division games were played in the late afternoon and evening on Sunday. In the 4pm kick off AA Gent enjoyed a convincing 5-1 win against Beerschot. In a hotly contested Walloon Derby Standard de Liège took all three points from their visit to Sporting Charleroi. Standard beat the Zebras 1-2. In the final game of the evening KV Oostende scored three second half goals to beat the bottom club Excel Mouscron 3-0.
After a poor start to their league campaign that lead to the sacking of no fewer than two first team coaches and their failure to qualify for this season’s Champions League AA Gent were desperately looking for something to lift the spirits of their team and their many fans.
Sunday’s excellent performance against Beerschot should go a long way to doing this. A confident AA Gent wiped the floor with Beerschot. Jeremtsjoek opening the scoring on 12 minutes and made it 2-0 just three minutes later.
Depoitre scored his first of 2 goals on 29 minutes and the first half ended 3-0 to AA Gent. It was more of the same in the second half with a confident AA Gent dominating. Depoitre made it 4-0 on 61 minutes and Samoise put the icing on AA Gent’s cake when he made it 5-0 11 minutes from time. An injury time goal Coulibaly was all Beerschot could muster and the match finished 5-1.
The result leaves Beerschot 4th with 15 points from 8 games. AA Gent are 12th and have 9 points.
Standard victorious in Walloon derby
In the clash of Walloon footballs two Titans, Standard de Liège claimed the spoils. The match was Sporting Charleroi’s first league defeat of the season and comes just days after the disappointment of them failing to qualify for this season’s UEFA Europa League.
All the goals fell in the latter stages of the second half. Balikwisha opened the scoring for Standard on 79 minutes with Raskin making it 0-2 5 minutes later. Fall’s goal for Sporting Charleroi on 87 proved to be too little, too late and the match ended 1-2 to Standard. Sporting Charleroi remain top with 19 points from 8 games. Standard are now third with 17 points.
Second half goal do the business for KV Oostende
The last game of the evening saw KV Oostende put in a good performance against the club that is bottom of the league Excel Mouscron. KVO’s 3-0 win was deserved and a fair reflection of the game.
Theate opened the scoring for the home side on the hour. Sakala made it 2-0 on 81 and Cameron McGeehan made it 3-0 in 3rd minute of injury time. The result sees KV Oostende move up to 9th place in the league with 12 points from 8 games. Excel Mouscron remain bottom with 3 points.