Big wins for AA Gent and KVO, Standard win Walloon derby

After a poor start to their league campaign that lead to the sacking of no fewer than two first team coaches and their failure to qualify for this season’s Champions League AA Gent were desperately looking for something to lift the spirits of their team and their many fans.

Sunday’s excellent performance against Beerschot should go a long way to doing this. A confident AA Gent wiped the floor with Beerschot. Jeremtsjoek opening the scoring on 12 minutes and made it 2-0 just three minutes later.

Depoitre scored his first of 2 goals on 29 minutes and the first half ended 3-0 to AA Gent. It was more of the same in the second half with a confident AA Gent dominating. Depoitre made it 4-0 on 61 minutes and Samoise put the icing on AA Gent’s cake when he made it 5-0 11 minutes from time. An injury time goal Coulibaly was all Beerschot could muster and the match finished 5-1.

The result leaves Beerschot 4th with 15 points from 8 games. AA Gent are 12th and have 9 points.