Bus driver detained for questioning in connection with Antwerp hit and run
A driver that works as a sub-contractor for the Flemish public transport company De Lijn has been detained for questioning in connection with a hit and run accident in which a 91-year-old man died. The driver’s bus has been impounded. It was another bus driver that found the victim on the Blancefloerlaan on Antwerp’s Left Bank at around 10:30 on Sunday morning. The driver alerted the emergency services but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Judicial Authorities say that all indications point to the man having been run over and the driver of the vehicle that knocked him down having driven off.
The Judicial Authorities’ spokeswoman Lieselotte Claessens told VRT News "The Judicial Authorities immediately enlisted the assistance of a road traffic expert and a police surgeon. The surgeon’s initial findings show that the victim was hit by a vehicle”.
As the day wore on the police were able to trace a suspect. “A De Lijn bus has been impounded for forensic tests and a bus driver has been detained for questioning”, Ms Claessens told VRT News.
The Flemish public transport company De Lijn says that the 45-year-old driver works for one of its sub-contractors.