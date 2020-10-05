Delphine of Saxe-Coburg “I have never asked that people address me as your Royal Highness”

Speaking in an interview with RTBF’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘Matin première’, the woman that up until now has been known as Delphine Boël said that she had fought to get her titles so that she could be treated on an even keel with her half-bothers King Filip and Prince Laurent and her half-sister Princess Astrid.

She added that she will continue to sign her works of art with “Delphine” as she has always done in the past.

Delphine of Saxe-Coburg doesn’t believe that her new status as a princess will help her career as an artist.

The Appeals’ Court ruling also means that Delphine now has a right to a share of the inheritance once King Albert dies. However, unlike her half-siblings she won’t be given endowment from the state.

Last week’s ruling brought to an end a legal battle that has gone on for many years. Since the ruling Delphine of Saxe-Coburg has not heard from her father, her half-siblings or the Royal Palace. “I don’t expect anything else. I tried for years to arrange things behind the scenes. But everything was at a standstill. I was the black sheep causing a disturbance. It had become unliveable for me”.