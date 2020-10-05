Detectorists find Roman jar from 1st century CE

At the weekend 150 detectorists set to work in Waasmont during the National Search Day.

Local city cabinet member Gary Peeters explains: “Numerous have been the finds. Our loamy soil in the Landen area is particularly good at preserving treasure. Finds range from Roman coins, hair pins, a Roman ring and a Roman jar. The Roman jar will become a top exhibit. It’s not every day you find an object that is 2,000 years old!”

The water jar was made using the lost wax technique. It is used to produce metal and glass objects.

Gary Peeters: “It’s a unique item, but that doesn’t mean the finder will make any money. Detectorists are so stoked and love history. They love to find historic objects and that’s more important to them than any financial value the jar may have.”

The jar is now heading for Heritage Flanders for examination. The hope is the jar will then be returned to a local museum. It’s not the first time that ancient artefacts are discovered in Landen. “The history of Landen is a rich one. There used to be countless Roman villas here and there were settlements here in the Carolingian era too. We’ve also made finds from the Napoleonic era” says Gary Peeters.