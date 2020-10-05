Molenbeek brings in extra measures to curb the spread of coronavirus

During the past fortnight Sint-Jans-Molenbeek has registered 716 confirmed coronavirus infections per 100,000 population. This is the highest infection rate in the Brussels-Capital Region that in turn is is itself one of the areas of Belgium with highest infection rate.

During the weekend the municipal authorities announced a number of measures designed to try and bring the infection rate back down. The measures mean that at weddings only the couple getting married, their witnesses and their parents will be allowed to attend.

Only 15 people will be allowed to attend funerals. Spectators are banned from all indoor sporting events. In bars, restaurants and at events the number of people permitted to sit at a table is now limitted to 5. This rule is also applicable to pavement terraces in the open air.

Those failing to adhere to the rules will be fined 350 euro.