47% jump in new corona cases in only a week

That figure is up 47% on the previous week.

On average, 81 patients were hospitalised with Covid during the past week. The figure the previous week was only 64.

940 patients are currently being treated for Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus. This means nearly half of all hospital beds set aside to treat corona patients are occupied. In some hospitals Covid wards are full. Last April 6,000 beds were set aside for Covid patients.

195 patients with corona are receiving critical care. The breathing of 83 patients is being assisted.

Ten people a day are now dying of Covid on average.