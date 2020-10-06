Antwerp Courthouse sealed off after message containing threats was received
The Antwerp Courthouse and the Court of Appeal in the port city were sealed off for a time earlier on Tuesday after a message was sent containing threats. No one was allowed in or out of the court buildings while police carried out a search.
The incident happened earlier on Tuesday afternoon. Officers from the Antwerp Local Police service carried out a search of the buildings. However, nothing suspicious was found.
Once it became certain that the threats were a hoax the police cordon was lifted and people were allowed in and out of the court buildings again. A police investigation has been launched to try and trace the person that made the threats that led to the court buildings being sealed off.