Municipal crèche forced to close after nursery nurse tests positive
A crèche that is owned, financed and operated by the municipal authorities in the Brussels municipality of Sint-Agatha-Berchem has been forced to close after one of its staff tested positive for coronavirus. The Les Chatons (The kittens) crèche will remain closed as a precautionary measure until Monday 12 October.
The families of the children that are looked after at the crèche were informed about the situation straight away. They were also given instructions regarding their children’s safety. As a precautionary measure all staff at the crèche will be tested for coronavirus.
The municipal authorities decided that the crèche should remain closed until next Monday. "We are closely monitoring the situation and will take further measures if necessary” a council spokesman told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz.