The Head of the Federal Health Department to become Corona Commissioner

As the Head of the Federal Health Department, Mr Facon has been one of the people that have been managing the coronavirus crisis during the past 7 months.

As part of the coalition agreement that was struck between the 7 parties that make up the new federal government it was decided that a Corona Commissioner should be appointed. A number of scientists have been calling for this for some time.

His job will be to look at the social and economic impact of the measures taken to try and keep the coronavirus epidemic under control.

In the coalition agreement the post is described in the following passage “The Corona Commissioner will in other words coordinate our country's corona policy for at least one year (this period can be extended). He won’t do this alone, but will be assisted by a scientific committee”.