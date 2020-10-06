Tighter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19

The measures come on top of those that are already in force. Both Mr De Croo and Mr Vandenbroucke stress the importance of adherence to the basic rules to stop the spread of the virus such as hand hygiene, social distancing and the wearing of face masks where social distancing is not possible.

The new rules will come into force from Friday 9 October and will remain in force for 1 month.

From then bars and cafés in the whole of Belgium will have to close at 11pm, as is currently the case in Brussels. Groups of no more than 4 per table will be permitted regardless of whether they are sitting inside or outside on a terrace or in a garden.

· Close social contacts (people you touch, embrace and/or don’t social distance with) must be limited to 3 people in addition to the person/people with whom you share your home.

· On top of this you will be allowed to invite 4 other people into your home at any one time providing that social distancing is upheld (children not included in the number 4).

· No more than 4 people (children not included) will be able to congregate together on the streets or in a park, unless they are taking part in an organised event (organised walk, organised cycle ride, cultural activity, …).

· Telework remains “strongly advised”, whereever possible.