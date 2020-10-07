Strike at De Lijn this Friday

The three main unions are protesting against privatisations including privatisation of school bus and call-a-bus services as well as cuts in staff. They are seeking guarantees for the employment of affected staff.

Talks with management on Tuesday failed to resolve these concerns. The unions say that the strike is inevitable because management has shown an unwillingness to find a solution and integrate school bus and call-a-bus activities into the company proper.

De Lijn anticipates major disruption. The management expresses comprehension for concern among staff but adds the strike now is irresponsible “at a time when the company is being benchmarked”.

Unions are jeopardising the future of the entire company. By striking against partial privatisations they are increasing the threat of a full privatisation” said director general Kesteloot.