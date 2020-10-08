Dimitri Vegas: ‘I’m probably the most tested Belgian”

Unfortunately, Dimitri isn’t able to tell us more about his role, only that it is a modest one.

“I’m playing with fire, even by talking to you” Dimitri told our colleague Sharon Slegers at VRT Radio 2.

“Secrecy is paramount. As a child I was a great fan of the dinosaur and that has never changed. There are still a number in my studio. “

Due to the Covid emergency shooting of the movie has been delayed.

“One of the conditions to be able to take part was to agree to two weeks of quarantine. I’m probably the most tested Belgian these days!”

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ will hit Flemish box offices in June 2022.