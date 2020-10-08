Over 1,000 Covid patients in hospital

On average during the last seven-day observation period from 28 September to 4 October 2,595 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 64% on the previous week.

Between 29 September and 7 October, on average, there were 91 hospitalisations. The figure’s up from 69 a day the previous week.

On 7 October 1,050 Covid patients were hospitalised. 201 patients were getting critical care.

It’s the first time over a thousand beds are occupied by Covid patients. Belgian hospitals have set aside 2,000 beds to treat Covid patients.

Deaths too are edging higher with 12 deaths linked to coronavirus on average every day from 28 September till 4 October.

On average during the week starting 28 September 36,800 corona tests were carried out a day. 8% of tests are coming back positive.