Bpost resumes international parcel and letter service to 159 countries

In mid-March Bpost suspended its postal services to destinations outside the EU due to the airlines having scrapped many of their flights as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Since May international postal services have gradually resumed. The final stage of the resumption of postal services to destinations outside the EU becomes effective from today.

From now on it will once again be possible to send letters and parcels to Algeria, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Mali, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, The Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Argentina, Colombia, Barbados and Jamaica.