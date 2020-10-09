Corona figures continue to rise

· During the week between 29 September and 5 October an average of 2,916 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus every day. This is 72% more than was the case during the previous week.

· During the past week (2 to 8 October) an average of 96 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals every day. This is up from an average of 69 hospital admissions/day during the week from 25 September to 1 October.

· This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals to 1,110. This means that 56% of the hospital beds that are set aside for COVID-19 patients are now occupied.

· 213 of these patients are on intensive care wards. 96 of them are on ventilators.

· The average daily death toll from COVID-19 is also up. It has risen to 12 per day.

· Meanwhile, the percentage of people tested that test positive is currently 8.2%. During the past week an average of 36,600 coronavirus tests have been carried out each day.