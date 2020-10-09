Corona figures continue to rise
The latest statistics on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Belgium have been released by the public health science institute Sciensano. They show a further big rise in the number of people testing positive for the virus. The number of hospitalisations is up considerably too, while the steady rise in the number of deaths from COVID-19 continues.
· During the week between 29 September and 5 October an average of 2,916 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus every day. This is 72% more than was the case during the previous week.
· During the past week (2 to 8 October) an average of 96 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals every day. This is up from an average of 69 hospital admissions/day during the week from 25 September to 1 October.
· This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals to 1,110. This means that 56% of the hospital beds that are set aside for COVID-19 patients are now occupied.
· 213 of these patients are on intensive care wards. 96 of them are on ventilators.
· The average daily death toll from COVID-19 is also up. It has risen to 12 per day.
· Meanwhile, the percentage of people tested that test positive is currently 8.2%. During the past week an average of 36,600 coronavirus tests have been carried out each day.