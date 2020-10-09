Federal Secretary of State tests positive for coronavirus

Mr Michel had what is described as a “high risk contacted” with someone that has since tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

During the past week the Francophone liberal politician from Walloon Brabant has not had any close contact with other member of Belgium’s new Federal Government. Friday morning’s press statement says that “The members of the government are remaining extremely vigilant and are upholding the general preventative safety measures”.

Currently, the members of both the Brussels and Walloon regional governments are quarantining after the Walloon Minister Valérie De Bue (Francophone liberal) and the Brussels Minister Sven Gatz (Flemish liberal) tested positive for coronavirus. The First Minister in the Brussels regional government Rudi Vervoort (Francophone socialist) has also tested positive for COVID-19.