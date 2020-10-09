Late penalty ends Belgium run of 12 straight wins

Belgium’s goal came from Michy Batshuayi from close range on 53rd-minute lead. Franck Kessie equalised for the visitors from the penalty spot with four minutes left.

Belgium’s Coach Roberto Martinez rested many first team regulars ahead of Sunday's Nations League clash against England at London’s Wembley Stadium. The first half remained goalless, but that changed 8 minutes into the second half when Batshuayi converted from point-blank range at the second attempt after being set up by Saelemakers. Saelemakers was just one of one of five national team debutants that played in Thursday evening’s game.

It was also Batshuayi that had the best chances of the first half. However, the Ivorian keeper was on Sylvain Gbohouo was on good form to deny him.

Hendrick Van Crombrugge, who re-joined the squad hours before kick-off after the birth of his child this week earned his first cap when he replaced Simon Mignolet in the second half. He was able to deny Pepe an equaliser.

Zaha continued to trouble the Belgian defence and was fouled by another international debutant Sebastiaan Bornauw. Ivory Coast were awarded a penalty and equalised from the penalty spot just a few minutes from time.

Belgium's game against England at Wembley on Sunday will be followed on Wednesday by another Nations League match against Iceland in Reykjavik.