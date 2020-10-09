Young wolf killed on Limburg road

It was on the N74 at Hechtel-Eksel heeft that a lorry driver spotted a dead animal lying on the road on Friday morning. The trucker raised the alarm and an expert from the Nature Assistance Centre at Oudsbergen (Limburg) confirmed that the dead animal was a wolf.

There is a strong possibility that the wolf is one of the cubs born to a wolf couple that had been given the names Noëlla and August earlier this year. Experts from the Oudsbergen Nature Assistance Centre have taken the wolf away for examination.