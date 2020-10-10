20,000th test carried out at Antwerp’s COVID testing village

After a somewhat sluggish start, the testing village at Spoor Oost is proving to be a valuable resource in ensuring that there is sufficient testing capacity in and around Antwerp. From Monday testing capacity at the testing village will be increased still further to enable it to cope with an expect increase in demand for tests.

During the past two weeks 38% of those requesting tests had a prescription from their GP, 27% required a test to enable them to travel abroad, 23% had been referred by a contact tracer and 11% of those tested had returned to Belgium from a red zone area abroad.

A large portion of those that are being tested at the test village are relatively young. 11 to 40 year-olds account for 61% of those tested at the Antwerp testing village. One in four tests are carried out on people that are in their 20s.