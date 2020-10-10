3,000 euro each for Brussels bars, pubs and cafés to compensate for enforced closure

The announcement that the regional authorities will be giving support to Brussels cafés, bars, pubs and tea houses was made by the Brussels Regional Finance Minister Sven Gatz (Flemish liberal) and the regional Secretary of State responsible for economic transition Babara Trachte (Francophone green).

The measures taken by the Brussels-Capital Region in the fight against coronavirus have meant that all business that primarily serve drinks must close for one month. The month-long closure comes on top of the almost three months that bars, cafés, pubs and tea houses were forced to close between 14 March and 8 June.

The grants will be given based on a companies’ NACE code. This is a code given to all business in Belgium and it defines the (main) activity in which a particular business is involved. Using the code as the basis for granting the support grants should ensure that the process runs smoothly and efficiently.

Companies will be given 3,000 euro per establishment they run. For example if a company owns three tea houses they will be given 9,000 euro in total, while someone that runs one pub will get 3,000 euro in grant. Anyone found flouting the enforced closure rules will not receive any financial support from the regional authorities.