Coronavirus testing capacity to be doubled by the end of the month says Belgian PM

Mr De Croo believes that large-scale testing is essential to our efforts to contain the coronavirus epidemic in Belgium. Although Belgium is among the countries that carries out a relatively large number of the tests the Prime Minister believes that we can do more “By the end of the month I want testing capacity to have doubled”.

"We are making the necessary preparations to enable us to double capacity. This is an important element to ensure that people that have had a high-risk contact can get tested and will know quickly what their situation is”, Mr De Croo said.

The Prime Minister said once again that he realised that the authorities are asking a lot of people now that the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus have been tightened again. "It’s dragging on, but our behaviour determines the survival chances of vulnerable people. It is in our hands”.

One of the measures that came into force on Friday was the closing time for bars and pubs being brought forward from 1am to 11pm. On Thursday night footage was shot of students in Leuven that were blatantly breaking the basic rules on social distancing after they had enjoyed drinks on the city’s Oude Markt.

"This is not good. I condemn it. These are a group of people that clearly don’t understand what their responsibility in society is”, Mr De Croo said.