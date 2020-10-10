Level crossings soon to be a thing of the past in Brussels
The rail infrastructure management company Infrabel has announced that the last five level crossings in Brussels are to be replaced with with tunnels for pedestrians and cyclists. To this end Infrabel is currently carrying out work to replace three of the level crossings. The three level crossings where the work is being carried out are all in the northwest of the city in the municipalities of Ganhoren and Jette.
Infrabel’s Hanna El Bachiri told VRT News the work gets under way this weekend. Two of the level crossings are in Ganshoren and the other is in Jette.
“The level crossings will be replaced with infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists. These are cycle and pedestrian tunnels weighing over 400 tonnes. In two weeks’, time the same work will be carried out at the final two level crossings in Ganshoren and Sint-Agatha-Berchem”.
Greater safety on the railways
Ms El Bachiri "We have noticed that during the past few there has been on average one fatal accident per month at level crossings. This is why Infrabel is doing as much as it can to remove level crossings”.
As well as the safety element, tunnels under the railway make life easier for those living in the area and also serve to increase rail service punctuality.