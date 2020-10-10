Level crossings soon to be a thing of the past in Brussels

Infrabel’s Hanna El Bachiri told VRT News the work gets under way this weekend. Two of the level crossings are in Ganshoren and the other is in Jette.

“The level crossings will be replaced with infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists. These are cycle and pedestrian tunnels weighing over 400 tonnes. In two weeks’, time the same work will be carried out at the final two level crossings in Ganshoren and Sint-Agatha-Berchem”.