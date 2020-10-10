Woman that flouted corona rules and bit police officer must pay 1,200 euro damages
A 21-year-old woman from Wallonia has been ordered to pay 1,200 euro in damages after a blazing row with her boyfriend on the seafront at De Panne (West Flanders) ended with her biting a female police officer. Neither the woman nor her boyfriend were wearing face masks when the incident occurred and this was in breach of the local rules in force to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The police decided to intervene in as the row escalated, not least because both partners were not wearing face masks. The woman continued to behave aggresively and turned on police as they tried to detain her. She bit a policewoman in her lower arm.
Once at the police station she started coughing deliberately in her cell and said that she was doing so in order to infect it with the novel coronavirus.
The woman was given a suspended sentence, but also ordered to pay 1,200 euro in damages to the policewoman she bit.