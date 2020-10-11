36 of the 81 Belgian Wibra stores saved from closure

On Friday Wibra’s Dutch bosses reached an agreement with the three official receivers appointed to wind up the company’s Belgian operation that will mean that almost half of its shops in Belgium will be given a reprieve. This will also mean that 183 of the retailer’s 439 staff won’t have to start looking for a new job.

While Wibra is still performing well in The Netherlands, its Belgian operation has been running at a loss for several years now. Measures were taken by the company to try an turn the tide last year. However, the coronavirus crisis with the lockdown from mid-March to early May made things go from bad to worse for Wibra. Nevertheless, funding now appears to have been found to relaunch the chain’s Belgian operation, albeit in a slimmed-down version.