Dane Mads Pedersen wins 82nd Ghent-Wevelgem cycle race

It was Alberto Bettiol (EF Pro Cycling) that created what was to become the final race-winning move when he attacked from an elite group of nine riders. At first Pedersen didn’t make his move. Instead he responded just un time crossing through the gap between van der Poel and the group around Alberto Bettiol.

Two big favourites ahead of the race, Mathieu van der Poel and Wout Van Aert were pretty much out of the running. With 400 metres to go Van Aert stuck to the van der Poel’s wheel like glue, adamant that he wasn’t going to let him close the gap. This didn’t neither of them much good as they took 8th and 9th place respectively, coming in as the last two riders of the lead group.