Fire guts West Flemish metalworking company

The fire started in the company’ workshop. The flames spread quickly, and the fire service had no choice other than to allow the 7,000 m² premises to burn out in a controlled fire.

The Managing Director of the metalworking company Xavier Deprez told VRT News that he first became aware of the fire after the factory’s burglar alarm went off. He is extremely upset be what has happened. “I am two months from retirement and my life’s work has gone up in flames”.

The fire means that 20 people will have to be laid off. No one was injured in the blaze. As the smoke could be damaging to health the fire service has asked locals to keep windows and doors shut.