Flemish Red Cross says “Please give blood”
The Flemish Red Cross has issued a call to everyone in our region to give blood. Flemish hospitals could become short of blood soon if enough people don’t follow the call to donate. The shortage is an indirect consequence of the coronavirus crisis.
Pre-corona those that wished to give blood could simply go along to their local blood donation centre and wait their turn.
However, one of the measures designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus means that would-be blood donors now have to make an appointment to go and donate blood. This has deterred many people from donating their blood.