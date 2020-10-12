Belgium throw away one-goal advantage to lose 2-1 to England at Wembley

England were on the defensive most of the first half. However, they handed a lifeline around 5 minutes before the break when Henderson went down with the greatest of ease inside the box after a tussle with Belgium’s Thomas Meunier. Marcus Rashford did the honours and England were level.

Gareth Southgate's side enjoyed much more possession after the break but needed a large slice of luck to take the lead after 64 minutes, Mason Mount's effort deflecting off Toby Alderweireld and looping over keeper Simon Mignolet to inflict Belgium's first loss since November 2018. Next stop Iceland on Wednesday evening.