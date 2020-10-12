Brussels police break up party with more than 200 revellers
Officers from the Brussels-Capital-Elsene Local Police Service broke up a party on Sunday night. More than 200 revellers had gathered at a venue near to the canal in the Neder-over-Heembeek district of the city. Many of them were not respecting the measures designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and were not wearing face masks or observing social distancing rules.
The police received reports that a party was being held at around 11:45 pm on Sunday. The Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse van de Keere told journalists that “When our officers arrived, they saw that around 200 people were present”.
Around half of those present were not wearing face masks “Moreover they weren’t social distancing. The establishment had a licence to remain open until 1am, but when our officers arrived no one was eating. So, it clearly wasn’t a restaurant”, Ms Van de Keere added.
The police broke up the party and took down the details of all those present. The establishment in which the party took place has been closed down.