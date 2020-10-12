Brussels police break up party with more than 200 revellers

The police received reports that a party was being held at around 11:45 pm on Sunday. The Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse van de Keere told journalists that “When our officers arrived, they saw that around 200 people were present”.

Around half of those present were not wearing face masks “Moreover they weren’t social distancing. The establishment had a licence to remain open until 1am, but when our officers arrived no one was eating. So, it clearly wasn’t a restaurant”, Ms Van de Keere added.

The police broke up the party and took down the details of all those present. The establishment in which the party took place has been closed down.