City of Leuven brings in tighter measures to combat COVID-19
The authorities in the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven have announced several extra measures to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Until further notice restaurants in Leuven will have to close at 11pm on weekdays. As part of the national measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 bar and cafés are already obliged to call time at 11pm, 7 days a week with restaurants being able to remain open until 1am. Another measure taken by the authorities in Leuven is the closure of changing rooms at amateur sport clubs and sports halls.
The Mayor of Leuven Mohamed Ridouani (socialist) told VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant that "It is not pleasant to have to restrict how we live our lives again. But we have no choice. The figures in our country don’t look good. So, the only thing I can do is to take some additional measures”.
Restaurants will like bars and cafés now be obliged to close at 11pm. However, unlike bars and cafés the earlier closing time only applies on weekdays. At weekends restaurants in Leuven will be able to remain open until 1am as is the case in the rest of the country.
"They will be able to stay open until 1am on Friday and Saturday. By doing this we will avoid people moving on from bars to restaurants during the week. In addition to this it will be forbidden to consume alcohol on the streets after 10pm.
Sport clubs and cemeteries
Extra rules will also be applied to sport clubs. The changing rooms will be closed in all city council owned sport facilities excluding swimming pools. At swimming pools, the existing 5 minutes per 1-hour reservation will remain in force. Sport clubs that use facilities not owned by the council have also been asked to close their changing rooms.
With All Saints’ Day coming up it will be busier than usual at cemeteries in Leuven and elsewhere in the country. With this in mind, all visitors to the city’s cemeteries that are over the age of 12 will be obliged to wear a face mask. The rule will be in force from Saturday 24 October until Sunday 8 November.