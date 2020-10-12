City of Leuven brings in tighter measures to combat COVID-19

The Mayor of Leuven Mohamed Ridouani (socialist) told VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant that "It is not pleasant to have to restrict how we live our lives again. But we have no choice. The figures in our country don’t look good. So, the only thing I can do is to take some additional measures”.

Restaurants will like bars and cafés now be obliged to close at 11pm. However, unlike bars and cafés the earlier closing time only applies on weekdays. At weekends restaurants in Leuven will be able to remain open until 1am as is the case in the rest of the country.

"They will be able to stay open until 1am on Friday and Saturday. By doing this we will avoid people moving on from bars to restaurants during the week. In addition to this it will be forbidden to consume alcohol on the streets after 10pm.