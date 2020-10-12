Code Orange corona measures for Flemish sport clubs from Wednesday

This means that, for example, competitive basketball matches will be banned, but singles’ tennis matches that take place indoors will be able to go ahead. Sport training during which social distancing can be maintain will be able to continue. Gyms and fitness centres will be able to remain open.

Speaking at the press conference at which he announced the measures, Mr Weyts said “These aren’t pleasant measures, particularly with the half term holidays coming up. But we need to act decisively if we have indications that the world of sport can be a hotbed (of infection)”.

“There is more scope for the younger sportspeople. We want to ensure that they can carry on practicing their sport”.

With this in mind sport camps for youngsters during the half term holidays will be able to go ahead as planned. The same rules will be in place as during the various youth movements’ summer camps.

All changing rooms will be closed except at swimming pools. Canteens will be allowed to remain open for the time being. There the same rules will be in force as in bars and cafés.

The maximum number of spectators (200 indoors and 400 outdoors) remains unchanged.

However, the Sport Minister warns that if the situation worsens further canteens will have to close and spectators be banned from sport matches.