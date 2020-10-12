No Brussels Motor Show in 2021
The organisers of the annual Brussels Motor Show have announced that it will not take place in January of next year. The annual event that attracts many thousands of visitors to Brussel Expo was due to take place from Friday 15 to Sunday 24 January 2012. However, Febiac that organises the Motor Show says that the ongoing coronavirus crisis means that the next Brussels Motor Show won’t be until January 2022.
The Director of the Brussels Motor Show Pierre Lalmand told VRT News that "Now with the pandemic gaining strength again Febiac must conclude that the current developments surrounding the COVID pandemic don’t permit us to organise a “physical” car, motorcycle and light commercial vehicle show”.
"We do not wish in any way to undermine the safety measures and contact limitations that the authorities expect from every citizen and organisation”, Mr Lalmand added.