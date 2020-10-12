Yet another sharp rise in coronavirus infections and hospitalisations

· During the week from 2 to 8 October an average of 4,154 people per day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is 89% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (25 September to 1 October) when there were an average of 2,202 positive test results.

· During the week from 5 to 11 October an average of 126 COVID-19 patients per day were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is up 60% on the figures for the previous week (28 September to 4 October) when there an average of 77 COVID-19 patients per day were admitted to hospital.

· Yesterday, Sunday 11 October 130 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital here in Belgium.

· There are currently 1,329 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in the country’s hospitals. Of these 243 are on intensive care wards and 109 are on ventilators.

· During the week from 2 to 8 October an average of 16 per day died after having become infected with the virus. This is up from an average of 8 fatalities per day during the week from 25 September to 2 October.

· Between 2 and 8 October an average of 38,300 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium. 10% of these produced a positive result.