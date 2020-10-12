Yet another sharp rise in coronavirus infections and hospitalisations
Once again, the latest figures released by the public health science institute Sciensano on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium make grim reading. They show yet another sharp rise in the number of people testing positive for the virus and in the number of those becoming so ill that they require hospital treatment. Meanwhile, the number of people dying after having contracted the virus also continues to rise.
· During the week from 2 to 8 October an average of 4,154 people per day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is 89% up on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (25 September to 1 October) when there were an average of 2,202 positive test results.
· During the week from 5 to 11 October an average of 126 COVID-19 patients per day were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is up 60% on the figures for the previous week (28 September to 4 October) when there an average of 77 COVID-19 patients per day were admitted to hospital.
· Yesterday, Sunday 11 October 130 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital here in Belgium.
· There are currently 1,329 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in the country’s hospitals. Of these 243 are on intensive care wards and 109 are on ventilators.
· During the week from 2 to 8 October an average of 16 per day died after having become infected with the virus. This is up from an average of 8 fatalities per day during the week from 25 September to 2 October.
· Between 2 and 8 October an average of 38,300 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium. 10% of these produced a positive result.