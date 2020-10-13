106-year-old West Flemish woman survives COVID-19

In an interview with Radio 2 West Flanders Ms Voet joked “They don’t need me up there just yet. I am happy that I am still here”.

Godelieve Voet became infected with coronavirus a few weeks ago at the Huize Zonnelied care home where she lives. “I thought it was the end. My grandson came to say farewell and I was transferred to hospital. I thought that I would never see him again.”

Ms Voet’s grandson told Radio 2 "She lay there like a little sick bird. But her perseverance and the good care given by the hospital got her through. Once she was a bit better, I called her twice a day to encourage her to pull through. Now she walks and talks as if nothing happened. It is incredible”.